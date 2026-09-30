I've forgotten my profile or Payment PIN

Your profile PIN restricts others from accessing your profile on NOW. It also allows you to limit access to younger viewers. And your Payment PIN helps you control who can make purchases using the payment details stored on your account.



Your PINs can only be managed by you, so our advisors won't be able to set or reset them for you – you'll need to do this yourself. Here's how:



Reset your profile PIN

If you’ve forgotten your profile PIN, it’s easy to reset it in the NOW app.

Step 1:

Go to the Profiles page in the NOW app on your device or through a web browser.

Step 2:

Click on the pencil icon under the profile you’d like to edit.

Step 3:

Click on the Reset button next to the Profile PIN setting.

Step 4:

Enter your account password.

Step 5:

Enter and confirm your new PIN, then click Save PIN.





Reset your Payment PIN

You'll need to head to My Account to reset your Payment PIN. You won't be able to do it via the NOW app on your TV.

Step 1:

Go to the Settings area of My Account (you might need to sign in).

Step 2:

Select Change next to the Payment PIN.

Step 3:

Select Forgotten PIN?

Step 4:

Select Send one-time passcode

Step 5:

Check your inbox for an email from us with a passcode (if you can't see it, it might have gone to your Junk or Spam folder). Copy the code, then head back to My Account and paste it in the box.

Step 6:

Enter your new Payment PIN and select Save.





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 30/09/2026