Watching the Premier League with NOW

To watch Premier League matches on NOW, you'll need an active Sports or Sports Extra Membership. A Sports Day or Month Membership includes all Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports+ streams. A Sports Extra Membership includes selected Premier League matches on TNT Sports and Premier Sports.

Stream the biggest live Premier League matches on NOW. Plus, watch selected matches from the Sky Bet EFL Championship, SPFL, UEFA Nations League and Carabao Cup throughout the season. You can also upgrade your viewing experience with Boost or Ultra Boost.

Get ready for kick-off by selecting an option below:

Choose your Sports Membership

NOW Sports Memberships compared Sports Membership Price Best for Sports Day Membership / Sports Extra Day Membership €14.99 for 24 hours Streaming a specific match or weekend Sports Month Membership Sports Extra Month Membership €38.99 a month €33.99 a month Watching throughout the season

Good to know: Your Sports or Sports Extra Day Membership will start immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours.

How do I start watching Premier League matches?

New to NOW?

To get started, you’ll need to create an account and add a NOW Sports Membership.

Head to NOWTV.com/ie and Membership Select the Sports Membership or Sports Extra Membership Choose a Day or Month Membership We just need a few details before you can add your membership and start watching

Already a NOW Member?

It’s easy to add a Sports or Sports Extra Membership in My Account. Just go to the NOW Membership area of My Account (you'll need to sign in, if you haven't already), pick the one you want and select Add membership.

How do I manage my Sports or Sports Extra Membership?

Need to check what Sports or Sports Extra Membership you have, when your offer ends, or what you'll pay next? Head to the Membership & Payment area of My Account to:

View your current Sports Membership

Check active offers and discounts

See your upcoming payments and payment history

Manage your membership(s)

I've paid for Sports or Sports Extra but I can't watch a match

If you've added a Sports or Sports Extra Membership but can't watch a match, there are a few things worth checking first. Make sure:

You're signed in to the correct NOW account

Your Sports Membership is showing as active in My Account

You've signed out and signed back in again if you've recently added or changed a membership

You're using a supported device and have the latest version of the NOW app installed

and have the latest version of the NOW app installed You're not trying to watch on too many devices (1 device at a time, 2 with Boost or 3 with Ultra Boost)

Still can't watch?

If you've checked the steps above and your Sports or Sports Extra Membership is active, try following the steps in the articles below:

More help with Sports Memberships

Watching NOW on your devices

Problems adding a Sports Membership

Problems watching sports

Voucher codes

FAQs

What Premier League matches can I watch on NOW? You can watch all Premier League matches shown on Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership. A Sports Extra Membership includes selected Premier League coverage on Premier Sports and TNT Sports. To see which matches are coming up, check our football fixtures table.

What membership do I need to watch Premier League matches? You can watch Premier League matches on NOW with either a Sports Membership or Sports Extra Membership. A Sports Membership gives you access to all Sky Sports channels, plus Sky Sports+ streams. A Sports Extra Membership includes selected Premier League matches on Premier Sports (including 3pm kick-offs) and TNT Sports. Good to know: Sports Extra Membership is only available in the Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch a match after it's finished? You won't be able to watch full match replays, but a 3-minute highlights reel will be available to watch on demand after the game has finished for all Premier League matches shown live on your Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Premier League matches? You can watch Premier League matches with a NOW Sports or Sports Extra Membership. A Sports Day or Month Membership includes the Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports+ streams, while Sports Extra Membership includes selected Premier League matches on TNT Sports and Premier Sports. Watch in the NOW app on supported devices, or on a PC or Mac via a supported browser.

Can I watch Premier League matches in HD or UHD? Yes, you can. To watch matches in full HD, you'll need to upgrade to Boost or Ultra Boost. Good to know: You'll need a compatible device and an internet speed of at least 12Mbps to stream in 1080p, or 30Mbps for UHD. Boost and Ultra Boost aren't available with Sports Mobile Membership, and you won't be able to add them if you've only got a Sports Day Membership.

Can I watch Premier League matches on more than one device? You can watch on 1 device at a time - unless you've got Boost or Ultra Boost, which let you stream on 2 or 3 devices at once.