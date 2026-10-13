Watching tennis with NOW

To watch live tennis on NOW, including selected ATP and WTA Tour matches, the US Open and selected Sky Sports+ streams, you'll need a Sports Membership.



With a Sports Extra Membership, you can also watch the Australian Open, Wimbledon Championships and French Open. To find live and upcoming tennis matches, open the Sports section in the NOW app and select Tennis.



Find out how to choose your membership, where to find live and on demand matches, and how to watch selected tournaments available with a Sports Extra Membership.



To get started, select an option below:

What membership do I need to watch tennis?

NOW Sports Memberships compared Sports Membership Price Best for Sports Day Membership / Sports Extra Day Membership €14.99 for 24 hours Watching a specific tournament Sports Month Membership / Sports Extra Month Membership €38.99 a month / €33.99 a month Watching throughout the season

Good to know: Your Sports or Sports Extra Day Membership will start immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours.

How do I start watching tennis?

New to NOW?

To get started, you’ll need to create an account and add a Sports or Sports Extra Membership:

Head to NOWTV.com/ie and Membership

Choose a Sports or Sports Extra Day or Month Membership

We just need a few details before you can add your membership and start watching.

Already have a NOW account?

It’s easy to add a Sports or Sports Extra Membership in My Account. Just go to the Membership area of My Account (you'll need to sign in, if you haven't already), pick the one you want and select Add membership.

Where can I find live tennis matches?

Live tennis coverage is available on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Mix and selected Sky Sports+ streams with a Sports Membership.

You can also access matches from the Australian Open and French Open on TNT Sports, plus the Wimbledon Championships on Premier Sports, with a Sports Extra Membership.

You can find live and upcoming tennis matches in the Sports section of the NOW app by selecting Tennis.

Good to know: Don't worry if you can't see any streams right now—they'll appear automatically by the time the event starts. You can't watch Sky Sports+ streams with a Sports Extra Membership.

Can I watch tennis matches on demand?

Yes, selected tennis matches and highlights are available to watch on demand in the Sports section of the NOW app.

You'll need a Sports Day or Month Membership to watch tennis content on demand.

FAQs

Can I watch tennis in HD or UHD? Yes, you can. To watch matches in full HD, you'll need to upgrade to Boost or Ultra Boost. Good to know: You'll need a compatible device and an internet speed of at least 12Mbps to stream in 1080p, or 30Mbps for UHD. You won't be able to add Boost or Ultra Boost if you've only got a Day Membership.

Can I pause or rewind live tennis? You can pause and rewind the live sports channels and Sky Sports+ streams on selected devices. Find out more about pausing and rewinding on NOW.

Can I watch tennis matches on more than one device? You can watch on 1 device at a time, unless you've got Boost or Ultra Boost, which let you stream on 2 or 3 devices at once.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 13/10/2026